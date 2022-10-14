AUS vs ENG T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 England in Australia 3rd T20I Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream11 England in Australia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, AUS vs ENG Playing 11s Dream11 England in Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Australia vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 England in Australia. AUS vs ENG T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 England in Australia 3rd T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Australia vs England, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Manuka Oval, Canberra 1.40 PM IST October 14, Friday.Also Read - Highlights AUS vs ENG 1st T20I Score, Perth: England Beat Australia By 8 Runs

TOSS – The Dream11 England In Australia 3rd T20I match toss between AUS vs ENG will take place at 1.10 PM IST

Time – October 14, 1.40PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – David Warner, Dawid Malan, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Hales

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis (VC), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Reece Topley, Mitchell Starc.

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch ©, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.