AUS vs IND 2nd ODI, Australia vs India ODI Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

India’s battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a turbo-charged Australia in the second game here on Sunday. It wasn’t just about the margin of defeat — by 66 runs — but the manner in which the home team exposed India’s vacant cupboard of all-rounders that will give Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri numerous points to ponder. Hardik Pandya’s 76-ball-90 was at best a good innings but just like the Champions Trophy final in 2017, the sparkling knock was never going to help India win the contest. Adding insult to injury was Pandya’s frank admission that he is not bowling anytime soon and even if he rolls his arm over, it is likely to be in 20-over World Cups. So with no back-up all-rounders or a plan B in place, India will have to execute their plan A perfectly. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

With Australia’s top three — captain Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith — hitting the straps right away, Jasprit Bumrah and company will have no option but to pick up the pieces and give a better account of themselves on a strip that promises to be a belter. It is highly unlikely that India’s combination will change unless both Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini are declared unfit. The duo collectively conceded 172 runs in 20 overs between them and the wiry wrist-spinner did leave the field after sustaining an on-field injury just after the completion of his spell. Saini, on the other hand, has back spasms and Thangarasu Natarajan has been inducted in the 50-over squad as a cover. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020: Team India Missing MS Dhoni - Michael Holding Points Out Difference After Defeat in 1st ODI vs Australia

AUS vs IND WEATHER FORECAST

AUS vs IND 2020 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network. Also Read - Aus vs Ind | Rohit Sharma Should Lead India in Virat Kohli's Absence: Michael Clarke

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

AUS vs IND Pitch Report

After a high-scoring game on Friday, another run-fest is expected on Sundays at the Sydney Cricket Ground. There will be some swing and turn on offer from the surface, but with the ball coming onto the bat fairly well, both teams will be eyeing a big score with the bat in hand. The pitch might slow down a bit as the match progresses, although it should remain good for batting in the second innings as well. Both teams would ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss with 300 being par by the look of things.

AUS vs IND Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mohd Shami, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith.

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green/Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami/ T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.