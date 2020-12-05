After a splendid show in the opening T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal would be eyeing a massive feat when India take on Australia on Sunday in SCG. Chahal – who picked up three wickets in the first T20I after having come on as a concussion substitute – would need a wicket to equal Jasprit Bumrah’s feat of most wickets by an Indian in T20Is. Chahal would have a better opportunity of becoming India’s all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is as Bumrah has been rested. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Surprised by 'Noise' Around Concussion Substitute Controversy, Says Yuzvendra Chahal Replacing Ravindra Jadeja Was Within Rules

Most T20I wickets for India Player Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI JJ Bumrah 2016-2020 50 49 179.1 7 1195 59 3/11 YS Chahal 2016-2020 43 43 167.3 1 1364 58 6/25 R Ashwin 2010-2017 46 46 171.0 2 1193 52 4/8 B Kumar 2012-2019 43 43 154.2 2 1088 41 5/24 Kuldeep Yadav 2017-2020 21 20 75.3 1 537 39 5/24

Chahal, who has 58 wickets in T20Is, needs a solitary wicket to equal Bumrah and a couple to edge past him. Given his form, he would in all probability make the record his own after the match on Sunday – where Virat Kohli and his men would look to seal the series. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Thanks to his three for 25 in four overs after having come in as a concussion substitute, Chahal bagged the Man of the match. He also became the first cricketer to win the award after having come in as a concussion substitute. The leg-spinner picked up the crucial wickets of Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade.

Chahal was not originally picked for the match but came in after Ravindra Jadeja picked up an injury while batting. The Kohli-led side went on to successfully defend 161 and win the match by 11 runs.