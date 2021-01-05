With just two days remaining for the third Test between India and Australia, speculations are rife whom Rohit Sharma will replace in the playing XI. Either opener Mayank Agarwal or middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari will be dropped to make space for him. Also Read - KL Rahul Ruled Out of Australia Tour After Wrist Injury, to Return Home For Rehabilitation

India batting legend VVS Laxman though thinks it will be the struggling Agarwal who should make the way for the returning Rohit. He has so far aggregated 31 runs in four innings including a duck.

"Definitely one of the batsmen has to miss out, probably Rohit Sharma will come in place of Mayank Agarwal, because Rohit, since the South Africa series, has been a regular opener and has a tremendous record, as an opening batsman," Laxman said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

Laxman reckons that the return of Rohit will be a confidence-booster for the touring party since they are without the vastly experienced Virat Kohli who is on paternity leave. And it’s this confidence that may end up propelling them to a potential series win which after the Adelaide horror seemed a distant dream.

“I think the Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat is not there, you want more experience in the dressing room, because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1,” Laxman said.

In 32 Tests, Rohit has scored 2141 runs including six centuries and 10 fifties. His batting has transformed in the red-ball cricket since being promoted to open the innings, although critics he’s yet to bat in testing overseas conditions as an opener.

But Laxman is confident of Rohit succeeding in Australian conditions which he thinks are well-suited to his style of batting. Rohit himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket. So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I’m sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit’s batting is concerned,” he predicted.

The third Test of the series, currently locked at one-all, starts from January 7.