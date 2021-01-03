The Indian cricket team is reluctant to travel to Gabba, Brisbane for the fourth and final Test of the series. This development takes place following five Indian players having to be quarantined ahead of the third Test at Sydney after they breached the bio-security bubble. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK

A source close to the team said that the players have been in a 'hard' bubble in Dubai before coming to Sydney and then if they have to quarantine themselves again in Brisbane. It has already been more than a month and hence the players are not keen on going to Brisbane as they would have to go through the process of quarantining again at the end of the tour.

"If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source in the Indian team told Cricbuzz.

The source said that the team does not mind staying in some other city and playing two Tests there – in this case, it means Sydney.

“We aren’t keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead, we don’t mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home,” the source added further.

This is an interesting twist in the tale. India will not go to Brisbane if confined to their rooms. I don’t blame them, they’ve been in quarantine for six months and are worn out mentally. Two Test in Sydney is looking v likely. https://t.co/w2Fyyguq6y — Peter Lalor (@plalor) January 2, 2021

After being shot out for 36 at Adelaide in the first Test, the tourists managed to put up a stellar team performance and bounce back at Melbourne to level the four-match Test series. The third Test starts on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.