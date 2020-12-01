AUS vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd ODI

Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AUS vs IND at Manuka Oval, Canberra: Will change of venue result in change of fortunes of Team India? The third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played in Canberra unlike the first two matches which were held in Sydney. In both the matches, Virat Kohli's men were outplayed by their hosts who piled on in excess of 350 runs in both the matches. India did manage to cross 300 runs in both their chases but fell well short of the target. Indian bowlers have come in for a lot of criticism due to their failure to take wickets early on. India may end up dropping Navdeep Saini and give debut to T Natarajan or give a chance to Shardul Thakur. Australia will be definitely make a couple of changes – one of them forced with opener David Warner out of the white-ball matches due to a groin injury. The other replacement will be that of Pat Cummins who has been rested for red-ball matches.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI toss between Australia vs India will take place at 8.40 AM (IST) – December 2 in India.

Time: 9.10 AM IST. Also Read - Michael Vaughan Reveals His Son Asks to 'Wake Him up When Virat Kohli Comes Out to Bat'

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

AUS vs IND My Dream11 Team

Steve Smith (captain), Virat Kohli (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Marcus Stoinis/Mathew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye/Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

AUS vs IND Full Squad

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams

