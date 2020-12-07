AUS vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd T2oI

Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s AUS vs IND at Sydney Cricket Ground: India have been flying high since their defeat in the second ODI last week. Since then, they have won three games on the trot including an ODI and two T20Is. With their win in the second T20I on Sunday, Virat Kohli’s side equalled Pakistan’s record of nine straight wins in the format and will be aiming to surpass them and go for a 3-0 clean sweep come Tuesday. India’s top-order is in decent form and the return of Hardik Pandya has further strengthened their batting order. On the other hand, Australia dazzled in the ODIs but in T20Is, they have failed to replicate the dominance although both games were closely fought. India will hope their bowlers will put up a much better performance although there’s little help for them on a flat Sydney pitch. One are where they will definitely target an improvement is fielding. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I Sydney: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

TOSS: The 3rd T20I toss between Australia vs India will take place at 1.10 PM (IST) – December 8 in India.

Time: 1.40 PM IST. Also Read - India A vs Australia A: Ravichandran Ashwin Dons Cap While Bowling, Takes Wicket | Watch Video

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

AUS vs IND My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Matthew Wade, Sanju Samson, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Matt Wade (captain and wk), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

AUS vs IND Full Squad

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis

India: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini

