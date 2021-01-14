AUS vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 4th Test

Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 4th Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's 4th Test AUS vs IND at The Gabba, Brisbane: It boils down to the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, a venue where Australia haven't lost since 1988. The series is locked at one-all and following the explosive end to the Sydney Test, the series finale is heading towards a tasty finish. Tim Paine was chided for his behaviour but has since apologised. India are dealing with a massive injury crisis ahead of the contest. Unlike the first three matches, they didn't announce their playing XI a day before. Unlike the first three matches, Australia confirmed their XI with one change – injured Will Pucovski making the way for Marcus Harris. India are still pondering over their best XI with what is left after all the injuries have been taken into account. A big question mark is over the availability of Jasprit Bumrah whom India seem unwilling to risk considering a buys home season ahead.

TOSS: The toss for 4th Test between Australia and India will take place at 5:00 AM (IST) – January 15 in India.

Match Start Time: 5:30 AM IST.

Match Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

AUS vs IND My Dream11 Team

Steve Smith (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Marnus Labuschagne, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari/Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur/T Natarajan

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs IND Full Squad

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw

