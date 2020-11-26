AUS vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st ODI

Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AUS vs IND at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The excitement of 50-over cricket returns as 1st ODI between Australia and India is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st ODI AUS vs IND match will begin at 09:10 AM IST – November 27. India will play their first international game after the forced COVID-19 break against Australia at SCG. Team India will miss the services of their experienced opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is out from the series due to hamstring injury. Whether it's the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one. The series will see a return of the in-stadia crowds with Cricket Australia approving occupancy of 50 per cent of the available seats. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI – AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs India Dream11 Tips, AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs, AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI toss between Australia vs India will take place at 8.40 AM (IST) – November 27 in India.

Time: 09.10 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rahul

Batters – Kohli (C), Warner (VC), Smith, Iyer, Labuschagne

All-Rounders – Stoinis

Bowlers – Bumrah, Starc, Zampa, Chahal

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs India Squad

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams

