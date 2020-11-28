Dream11 Team Prediction

AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s Australia vs India Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 9:10 AM IST November 29 Sunday: Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli And Co Fined 20 Percent of Match Fee For Slow-Over Rate During 1st ODI

Hosts Australia proved to be the superior team in the tour opener on Friday as they beat Virat Kohli’s India comprehensively by 66 runs. On Sunday, Kohli and his men will look to square the series with a win at Sydney and set up a decider – which would make things exciting. While both teams need to get their act in the bowling department right, India will hope their top order fires. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd ODI: T Natarajan Could Replace Navdeep Saini in Virat Kohli-Led Side

All in all, it is set to be a cracker in Sydney on Sunday. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI – AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs India Dream11 Tips, AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs, AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI toss between Australia vs India will take place at 8.40 AM (IST) – November 29 in India.

Time: 09.10 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Steve Smith, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Mohd Shami, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia vs India Squad

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUS Dream11 Team/ IND A Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 1st ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.