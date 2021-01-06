AUS vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd Test

Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AUS vs IND at Sydney Cricket Ground: The series is nicely poised. Both the teams have won a game each. The friendlier atmosphere has turned a bit hostile due to India's reluctance to follow quarantine. At least Australia captain Tim Paine thinks so. With a comprehensive win in Melbourne, India have bounced back and the return of Rohit Sharma comes as a major boost to their batting prowess. Australia know that barring the magical bowling spell on Day 3 of Adelaide Test, they have been the second best meaning a lot of work needs to be done. They are expected to include David Warner even though there are concerns surrounding his fitness.

TOSS: The 3rd Test toss between Australia and India will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) – January 7 in India.

Time: 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

AUS vs IND My Dream11 Team

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin (vice-captain), Tim Paine, Steve Smith, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs IND Full Squad

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw

