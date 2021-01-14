Australia Test captain Tim Paine claims that he didn’t hear any complaints from the Indian player regarding the hard quarantine in Brisbane for the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Paine believes it’s tough to stay inside a bio-bubble in an alien land without families. Also Read - Massive Vaccination Drive To Start On January 16, Know How Coronavirus Vaccines Transported, Stored

There were a lot of talks about the Indian players not willing to travel to Brisbane a week back. Currently, players from both teams are placed in a hard quarantine after new cases of UK mutant strain were found in the Queensland capital. The organisers have provided only basic facilities to the players.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc's wife and Southern Stars international Alyssa Healy took a dig at the Indian players for the alleged complaints about Brisbane quarantine.

Paine said he has not read any comments from the Indian players regarding the issue.

“I haven’t seen those comments and frankly speaking never read any comments from the Indian players. It’s been challenging for everyone and more so for them, to be in a different country and more away from their families,” Paine said.

“I know the difficulties they must be going through and I know Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are in the same shoes as them. It is difficult but haven’t heard anything directly from Indian players,” the home team captain said.

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said that one doesn’t need “housekeeping services” to keep the motivation going before an important Test match.

For Rathour, the problems in the hotel didn’t for once affect their focus on the Test match ahead.

“We are playing Australia in Australia against one of the best attacks in the world. So I think motivation is there. You don’t need housekeeping or room service to motivate yourself,” the former Punjab captain said.

“Of course, these were concerns which were passed on to BCCI, I think the BCCI is in touch with CA to deal with all these things. As far as team is concerned, we are focussed on the game and we are looking forward towards this game.”

(With PTI Inputs)