Amid the growing voices that Rohit Sharma should lead India, former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke feels that is how it should be in regular skipper Virat Kohli’s absence. While speaking to India Today, Clarke said that had he known Kohli would not be playing the Tests, he would have picked Rohit to lead the team. Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli And Co Fined 20 Percent of Match Fee For Slow-Over Rate During 1st ODI

“If I was picking the Indian team before they came to Australia and knew that Virat was going to go home after the first Test, I would have picked Rohit Sharma. 100 percent. Because I think he needs to captain India if Virat Kohli is not there,” Michael Clarke said. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 | Virat Kohli Might Have to Bowl Few of Little Mediums: Tom Moody

Hailing Rohit’s leadership skills, Clarke said that he is outstanding and he showed that again in the recently concluded IPL. Clarke also reckons that Rohit should always lead India if Kohli is not there. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

“His captaincy and leadership is outstanding. Once again, he showed that during the IPL and another IPL win, he knows how to lead men. I think he should be captain of India in any format if Virat Kohli is not there,” he added.

“That being the case, I would have done everything in powers to get Rohit Sharma fit and have him bat at No. 6. Once Virat goes, he takes over the leadership,” he added further.

Meanwhile, there is doubt over Rohit’s availability for the Tests as well. The Mumbai Indians skipper is currently undergoing rehab after he picked up a hamstring injury during the IPL. Despite the injury, he featured in the summit clash, and that raised eyebrows.

In under 24 hours, Kohli will lead the side in the second ODI at Sydney where India will look to square the three-match ODI series with a win.