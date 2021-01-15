Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave his opinion on Tim Paine captaincy abilities and claims he is not the tactically the best man to lead the Australian team. Paine faced a lot of scrutiny for his tactical decisions in the last two Tests of the Border Gavaskar series where Australia failed to capitalize on several occasions. Also Read - Highlights IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 1: At Stumps, Australia 274/5 After Labuschagne Century in Brisbane

With the series currently being levelled at 1-1, Gavaskar said Paine made some blunders during Melbourne and Sydney Test which put his team down.

The Indian batting great said after a scintillating win in Adelaide, Australia should have opted to bowl first in the next Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on a pitch which was even more assistive in bowler's favour.

“I think in the second Test match, having dismissed India for 36, you win the toss and the grass was 3mm more than in Adelaide and Australia opts to bat first when they should’ve actually fielded and put India in.

“Because India was without Virat Kohli as well, they would’ve been mentally gone. But instead, Australia batted, were dismissed for under 200 (and then lost the game),” Gavaskar told Channel 7.

India won the Boxing Day Test by 8 wickets by bowling Australia out under 200 in both the innings to level the series 1-1.

Gavaskar further lashed out at Paine’s bowling change and field placements on the fifth day of Sydney Test where India managed to draw the game despite Australia dominating the Test.

“And then in Sydney on the last day, only two wickets falling after Ajinkya Rahane got out in the second over of the final day. Bowling changes, field placings, everything is such I’m talking tactically he’s been found wanting,”

He further cited the example of famous Headingley Test in the 2019 Ashes when Ben Stokes and Jack Leach heroics snatched away victory from Australia’s jaws on the last day.

“And don’t forget what happened a year ago in the Ashes when Ben Stokes and Jack Leach added 80 or 90 runs to win a game. That also shows captaincy-wise, tactically wise he’s not probably the best man to lead Australia.” Gavaskar said.