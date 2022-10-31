Australia vs Ireland LIVE Streaming

Brisbane: In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Australia vs Ireland will square off against each other at the Gabba, October 31 Monday.Also Read - AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Ireland T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 31 Mon

When and where is Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 game? Also Read - Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gives Update on Dinesh Karthik's Injury, Says Physio Will Give Report

Australia lock horns with Ireland in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 31). The match will take place at the Gabba, Brisbane. Also Read - How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final? | CHECK DEETS

What time will the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 1:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM Local Time, 8:00 AM Ireland Time.

In India and Australia

Fox Sports has the right to broadcast the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Star Sports has the broadcasting rights. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In Ireland

In UK and Europe, Sky Sports and ICC’s Facebook Page will present the broadcast of the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 to viewers.

Probable Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

SQUADS

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith.