AUS vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Ireland T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 31 Monday.Also Read - Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gives Update on Dinesh Karthik's Injury, Says Physio Will Give Report

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Australia vs Ireland will square off against each other at the Gabba at 1:30 PM IST October 31 Monday. Also Read - How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final? | CHECK DEETS

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs IRE Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Also Read - 'Bye Bye Pakistan' Trends on Twitter as Men in Green Virtually Out of T20 World Cup After India Lose to South Africa

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Australia and Ireland will take place at 1 PM IST – October 31.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

AUS vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Lorcan Tucker, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Curtis Campher, Josh Hazlewood, Joshua Little, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher.

AUS vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

AUS vs IRE Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs IRE Squads

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith.