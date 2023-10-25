Home

AUS vs NED: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Dedicates Fastest ODI World Cup Century To His Son Logan Maverick Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell broke the record of Aiden Markram and smashed the fastest ODI World Cup Century

Glenn Maxwell Celebration (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell slammed the fastest ODI World Cup century in an ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 25. The 35-year all-rounder just took 40 balls to reach the milestone. Maxwell dedicated his century to his newborn baby Logan Maverick Maxwell and his celebration went viral on the social sphere.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram broke the record of the fastest ton in the World Cup during a clash against Sri Lanka in this ongoing edition of the mega tournament. He took 49 balls to complete his century in the same ground and broke the record of Kevin O’Brien.

We witnessed Maxi Madness in Delhi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CohBt14d1n — ANSH. (@KohliPeak) October 25, 2023

Earlier in this same match, star Australian opener David Warner also smashed a century and equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 6 tons at the ODI World Cups. The record for most World Cup centuries is currently held by the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Maxi smashed the Netherlands’ bowlers in all parts of the stadium. And he was given a standing ovation by the crowd for his thrilling innings.

Earlier, David Warner hit an impressive 104 runs off 93 balls. Warner made the ton more iconic by celebrating it in his famous ‘Pushpa’ style at the almost packed stadium. It was his 6th ODI World Cup ton.

After deciding to bat first, Australia didn’t get the kind of start they thought of as Mitchell Marsh (9) lost his wicket to Logan van Beek in the fourth over.

From there, Warner and Steven Smith (71) built up a solid 132 runs partnership to put Aussies on the drivers’ spot. Both the batters played some brilliant shots to entertain the cricket fanatics present in the stadium.

However, Aryan Dutt dismissed Smith to break the partnership. M Labuschagne (62) then joined hands with the opener batter to frustrate the Netherlands bowlers. The duo stitched 84-runs together.

At 244, Australia lost Labuschagne. Next batter Josh Inglis (14) also failed to spend time on crease as he was sent back early by Bas de Leede.

Soon after that, Warner also got out by Logan Van Beek. But from there Maxwell changed the gear and entertained the cricket fanatics with some brilliant eye-catching shots all over the ground.

