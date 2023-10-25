Home

David Warner Slams 6th ODI World Cup Century; Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Legendary Feat | Check Details

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in the World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner has smashed his 6th ODI World Cup century while playing against the Netherlands it Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The 36-year-old batter equals the record of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar by smashing a ton against the Dutch side. This was Warner’s second consecutive ton in the marquee event.

This was his 22nd century of his ODI Career so far. Warner took 91 balls to reach the milestone and at this point in time, Australia batters are dominating the Netherlands side. India captain Rohit Sharma tops the tally as he smashed seven centuries in the ODI World Cups so far.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in the World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

Australia will be keen to keep their winning streak active and maintain their Top Four spot with a victory. While the Netherlands who have produced a good brand of cricket will be keen to pull off another upset just like they did against South Africa.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said during the time of toss, “We will have a bat. Looks like a lovely wicket. The sun is out. Happy with the way we have played the last couple of games. The bridge is still too far for Head. Stoinis has a niggly calf. Cam Green comes in.”

The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said at the time of toss, “We were looking to bowl first. Team is in good place. We have played good cricket but not for long enough. We would want to rectify that. The boys would want to do well. No changes.”

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

