AUS vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell And David Warner Debate Over Stadium Light Shows After Thumping Victory Over The Netherlands

Warner and Maxwell were unstoppable as both slammed hundreds with the latter breaking the record of the fastest ODI World Cup century.

AUS vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell And David Warner Debate Over Stadium Light Shows After Thumping Victory Over The Netherlands. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a thumping victory over Netherlands in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 encounter on Wednesday in Delhi, Australian stars in David Warner and Glenn Maxwell voiced their contrasting takes on conducting light shows inside the venues.

Warner and Maxwell were unstoppable as both slammed hundreds with the latter breaking the record of the fastest ODI World Cup century and powered the record 5-time champions to a mammoth total of 399 runs. In reply, Netherlands huffed and puffed to eventually get bowled out for a paltry 90 runs within 21 overs.

After the match, Maxwell expressed his dislike over the light shows because it is due to this lighting spectacle, he suffered from severe headaches during a Big Bash Game in Perth. He feels that these types of shows are great for the fans but horrible for the cricketers on field.

“I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game,” Maxwell said after recording the fastest century in 50-over World Cup history”, he told.

“I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to re-adjust and I just think it’s the dumbest idea for cricketers. So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it’s a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players”, Maxwell further added.

Maxwell’s teammate, David Warner had other views about it as he loves the light show and he asserts that it is for the fans and without them they won’t be able to perform.

I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ywKVn5d5gc — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 25, 2023

Warner tweeted, “I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love.”

