AUS vs NZ: Australia Create History, Become First Team To Play 100 World Cup Game

Australia become the first team in history to play 100 World Cup matches.

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia is taking on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in match 27 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28. The AUS vs NZ is gonna be historic for the five-time World Champions as they become the first team to play 100 World Cup matches in history. Aussies would like to win this match and register their fourth consecutive win in the tournament and get to 8 points. Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first.

“We are going to bowl. Early start, reasonable surface, there may be something early with the new ball because of a day game. Jimmy Neesham is in for Mark Chapman who has a calf niggle. Adapting quickly will be key,” said Tom Latham after winning the toss.

“Looks like a good wicket, might be something in it early. Travis Head comes in for Cam Green. They are a team we know really well, but they know us really well too. Excited to get going. Try and set up a big score,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Ahead of the huge clash, Pat Cummins rated HPCA Stadium here on par with Newlands in Cape Town in terms of scenic beauty but the Australian skipper wants his players to be cautious while fielding after doing a recce of the outfield ahead of his team’s crucial World Cup game against the New Zealand.

The HPCA outfield, which was affected by fungus before the start of the tournament, has not been of international standard and Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott and England skipper Jos Buttler have both been critical of the surface which lead to serious injuries. Even the Indian team didn’t dive on the field.

“Yeah, I mean just walked across there now, so that was the first look at it. Yeah, that’s probably a ground we’ve got to be extra careful. It’s a bit different to a lot of the other venues that we play at. But it’s fine. It’s the same for both teams. So yeah, maybe just be a little bit more careful out in the field. And you might have to wear a cup on the body, but that’s fine,” Cummins said during pre-match media interaction.

AUS vs NZ Playing 11s

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

