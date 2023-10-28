Home

David Warner Entertains’ Fans With Unique Pushpa Dance Moves In Dharamshala | Watch VIDEO

Dharamshala: Australia star opener David Warner was spotted entertaining the cricket fans with his iconic ‘Pushpa’ moves in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala on Saturday while playing against New Zealand.

Warner is an avid fan of Allu Arjun and now in World Cup the Australia opener was seen celebrating his centuries in Pushpa Style.

David Warner with ‘Pushpa Dance’.pic.twitter.com/cCRojAz7nw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2023

Batting first in the match David Warner and Travis Head led the Australian inning and posted a mammoth total of 388/10 in 49.2 overs. Warner-Head’s opening stand of 175 runs led the base of the Australian innings, Travis Head in his World Cup debut scored a century before getting out on 109.

Glenn Phillips and Trent Boult scalped three wickets hauls, helping New Zealand script a fine comeback to bundle out Australia.

Put to bat first, Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head gave their team a fiery and solid start. The duo hammered New Zealand bowlers all around the ground while hitting big shots. Head returned from a fractured hand that kept him out of the first five matches of this World Cup with a furious century off just 59 balls, Australia’s third-fastest World Cup century.

Head’s intentions were announced with an aerial off-drive for four off the third ball he faced. Then, in the third over, Matt Henry gave him two easy shots, each of which he cleared the front leg and pulled over midwicket for sixes.

Australia achieved the third-highest 10-over score in ODIs when ball-by-ball statistics are available, with Warner virtually matching him shot for shot – only the second time two openers have struck 50 inside 30 balls.

Warner fell short of a century when he hit a return catch to Glenn Phillips, but Head maintained his focus. He was eventually bowled off a straighter one from Phillips for 109 off 67, having struck seven sixes and ten fours and setting Australia on their path to a big total.

After removing two well-set openers New Zealand pulled back things beautifully as Australia kept losing wickets occasionally. However, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell quickly got a top hand on Kiwi bowlers.

James Neesham provided his team with a massive breakthrough as he removed hard-hitting batter Maxwell for 41. The duo smoked Neesham for 27 runs in the 48th over with the help of four maximums.

New Zealand made a fine comeback in the 49th over Trent Boult gave five-time champions a double blow as he removed well-set batter Inglis and Cummins for 38 and 37.

Matt Henry then bagged his first wicket of the match and bundled out Australia for 388 in 49.2 overs.

Brief score: Australia 388 (Travis Head 109, David Warner 81; Glenn Phillips 3-37) vs New Zealand.

