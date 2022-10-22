AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs New Zealand T20 WC at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 22 Saturday.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Australia and New Zealand will take place at 12 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

AUS vs NZ My Dream11 Team

David Warner, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Jimmy Neesham, Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: David Warner.

AUS vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs NZ Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs NZ Squads

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green.