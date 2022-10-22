Highlights Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Score and Match Updates, T20 WC 2022:

New Zealand have defeated Australia by 89 runs. Chasing a target of 201, Australia had no answers to the Kiwi bowling and were bowled out for 111 runs. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner took 3 wickets each while Trent Boult accounted for 2 wickets.

Australia needed a good start by David Warner to hunt this target but the southpaw fell early and from there Australia were always playing the catching game. The loss has also dented to Australia's net run-rate.

Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92(58) to help Blackcaps breach the 200-run mark. New Zealand reach 200/3 after 20 overs. Key contributions from Finn Allen and Jimmy Neesham kept hosts Australia at bay in the 1st innings. Can Australia chase this down? Stay tuned!

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/41).

Check Playing 11 here:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Check match updates here: