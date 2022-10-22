Highlights Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Score and Match Updates, T20 WC 2022:

New Zealand have defeated Australia by 89 runs. Chasing a target of 201, Australia had no answers to the Kiwi bowling and were bowled out for 111 runs. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner took 3 wickets each while Trent Boult accounted for 2 wickets.

Australia needed a good start by David Warner to hunt this target but the southpaw fell early and from there Australia were always playing the catching game. The loss has also dented to Australia's net run-rate.

Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92(58) to help Blackcaps breach the 200-run mark. New Zealand reach 200/3 after 20 overs. Key contributions from Finn Allen and Jimmy Neesham kept hosts Australia at bay in the 1st innings. Can Australia chase this down? Stay tuned!

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/41).

Check Playing 11 here:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Check match updates here:

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: That’s it, Australia have been bowled out for 111. Proper smashing this and the defending champions have been humiliated in Sydney. New Zealand win by 89 runs and get their T20 World Cup off to a blazing start.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Slower ball from Boult, Zampa wanted to go over cover but was deceived by the lack of pace. The ball hits his off-pole as Australia lose ninth wicket. AUS 109/9 in 16.3

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: WICKET! You miss I hit stuff by from Boult. Starc goes for a wild swing, misses as his stumps are shattered. The defending champs are having a nightmare of a game. AUS 109/8 in 16.2

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: SIX! These are valuable runs from Cummins. Australia need to cut short the defeat margin as much as possible to minimise the damage to their net run-rate. AUS 107/7 in 15.2

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: WICKET! Australia falling apart, Maxwell goes and with him goes Australia’s hopes. Australia need to avoid a big defeat as that will hurt their net run-rate which could well decide the qualifying teams. AUS 91/7 in 13.5

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: WICKET! Australia sink further as Matthew Wade departs. Length ball, outside off. Wade wanted to play on the off side, but only manages an edge to the keeper. Defeat looks inevitable now for Australia. AUS 82/6 in 12.2

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: New Zealand bowlers really working hard as the side already picked up half of the team. Maxwell is still on the ground. AUS 73/5 (10.4)

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Former T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand has done very well in terms of bowling as the side has already started picking up the wickets.

    AUS 62/4 (10)

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Santner redeems himself with a massive wicket of Aaron Finch. AUS 30/2 (4)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: A productive over for Australia comes to an end. Trent Boult was taken to cleaners in the last over. Will the momentum continue? SIX!!! Mitchell Marsh just lofts it for a 97m maximum over covers. AUS 29/1 (3.4)