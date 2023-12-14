Home

Here are the details of when and where to watch 1st Test match between Australia and Pakistan online and live on TV.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test.

AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Live Streaming: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to compete against Shan Masood’s Pakistan in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday. Shan Masood has replaced Babar Azam as the new Test skipper after the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. The Aussies after winning the ODI World Cup for the 6th time will be now looking to defend their WTC title in the new WTC Cycle 2023-25.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test in India

What time is Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be played on Thursday (December 14) from 7:50 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match going to be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Where can I watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match on TV?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.

