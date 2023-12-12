Home

AUS vs PAK 1st Test: What To Expect From Pitch In Perth Test? Curator Isaac McDonald Reveals

AUS vs PAK 1st Test: What To Expect From Pitch In Perth Test? Curator Isaac McDonald Reveals

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team is set to take on Shan Masood’s Pakistan side in the first Test of the three-match series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting from December 14. The pitch curator Isaac McDonald revealed that he has tried to make the pitch more challenging for the much-awaited red-ball clash.

McDonald revealed that he has introduced more cracks in the pitch and is now aiming towards faster deterioration. “My theory is to have it a little bit harder on top and a little bit less grass and see what impact that has on the game,” McDonald said while talking to CODE Sports.

“Grass is pace and bounce. That’s what people are looking for, and that’s essentially what I’m looking for in a really good long-format wicket,” he further added.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and their last tour here happened in the 2019/20 season, as the hosts’ secured a 2-0 series victory, winning by an innings margin in both matches.

Pakistan will not be having the services of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who has been ruled out of the Perth Test and undergoing rehabilitation for a right leg injury, so that he can be fit for the second Test at Melbourne happening from December 26-30.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added that off-spinner Sajid Khan has been called up as a backup, at the request of the team management.

Abrar left the field of play due to severe pain in his right leg around his knee during the first-class game against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. He bowled 27 overs, giving away 80 runs, and took out Marcus Harris.

An assessment by the medical team and a provisional diagnosis was made justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day. PCB added that Abrar will undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, will continue his road to recovery.

He has not been ruled out of the Test series yet but keeping the player’s well-being in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second test will ascertain his availability on this tour. PCB added that Sajid will travel to Perth once his travel arrangement is finalised.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (C), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sajid Khan

Australia squad 1st Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

