AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Mohammad Hafeez Slams Umpires Over Rizwan’s Controversial Dismissal In Boxing Day Test

Pakistan Team Manager Mohammad Hafeez slammed bad umpiring on Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal in the Boxing Day Test.

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia are now leading the three-match series 2-0 after their 79 runs win over against Shan Masood’s Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on December 29. However, umpires’ decision against Rizwan in the second innings is creating a massive controversy.

The decision is facing a lot of backlash from Pakistan fans across the globe. Pakistan has lost their chance to win their first-ever Test series in Australia and have taken a major hit in the WTC points as well with two consecutive losses against the Aussies.

Pakistan Team Manager Mohammad Hafeez emphasized the need for balance between technology and the essence of cricketing instinct after Mohammad Rizwan’s controversial dismissal in the second Test against Australia.

Pakistan’s quest for victory was clouded by controversial umpiring calls that soured the match. After Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed, the match took a controversial turn, with the wicketkeeper-batsman appearing shocked.

The crucial moment came in the 61st over of Pakistan’s second innings when Pat Cummins appealed for a caught behind against Rizwan. Initially dismissed by the on-field umpire, Cummins opted for a review suspecting a possible glove touch by Rizwan.

Upon review, the third umpire analyzed multiple angles and Hotspot didn’t show anything when the ball passed Rizwan’s wristband, but Snickometer showed a spike. Based on the spike, Rizwan was given out.

Addressing the team’s performance in the press conference Hafeez expressed concern over the umpiring decisions, Hafeez emphasized the need for balance between technology and the essence of cricketing instinct.

“If we analyze the entire game, there were very inconsistent decisions by the umpires. We play this beautiful game of cricket with natural instinct, and we all know the basics of the game. However, at times, it feels like the focus is more on the technology show than on the actual cricket being played. I believe this is an area that needs to be addressed correctly,” said Hafeez.

Highlighting the impact of doubtful decisions in the post-match press conference, Hafeez raised doubts about certain calls and reiterated the need for clarity and certainty in the sport.

“We made some mistakes, and there were certain moments where we did not seize the opportunity to change the outcome. I am not against technology in the game, but if it brings doubt and confusion, it is not acceptable. Some decisions were not understandable. The ball hitting the stumps is always out. I will never understand why there is an umpire’s call,” said Hafeez.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.