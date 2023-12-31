Home

David Warner is set to play his farewell Test match against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to face Shan Masood’s Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, from January 3. The match is special as star opening batter, David Warner is all set to play his farewell red-ball match as Australia announced an unchanged squad for the third Test.

Earlier this year, ahead of the World Test Championship final, Warner said that he wanted to end his career in Test cricket at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground during the Australia-Pakistan series. Australia have already won the series and are leading it 2-0 and now Warner has an opportunity to fulfill his wish of playing his farewell Test match in Sydney.

The unchanged squad also means Scott Boland retains his place in the Australia squad as a fourth fast bowling option, while pace all-rounder Cameron Green also remains as part of the Test group.

“The NSP have retained the same squad from Melbourne to Sydney as we look to clean sweep the Test series. We look forward to celebrating David Warner’s final Test match and his incredible career at his home ground,” said Chief Selector George Bailey.

In 111 Tests since his debut in 2011, Warner has scored 8695 runs at an average of 44.6, including 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries, proving to snatch the game away from the opposition in quick time.

“I’m sure that’s what everyone would like to see for Davey as well, or anyone who retires frankly, but it doesn’t happen to many people. So if Davey can go out with a hundred or even a (three-nil) series win against Pakistan, that would be a nice way for him to finish. Very, very, very few sportspeople get to go out with a fairytale finish,” said former Australia head coach Justin Langer to cricket.com.au.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner

