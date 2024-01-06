Home

Pat Cummins said it will be hard for the Australian team to find David Warner's replacement.

New Delhi: David Warner bid goodbye to his astonishing red-ball career with a match-winning 57-run knock against Shan Masood’s Pakistan in the third and final Test match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on January 6. Pat Cummins-led Aussies clean-sweeped the visitors and won the series 3-0. The Australian captain also addressed Warner’s farewell and said that it would be hard for them to find his replacement.

“It’s going to be hard to replace Davey. He’s basically played every game for the last dozen years. His huge personality, he really sets the game up with the way he way he plays every time he walk out. He’s going to be huge to replace. We’ll enjoy for the next day or so while we still got him around. A week at home before we get down to Adelaide. A good time to reflect on this series but also the year that’s been and obviously on Davey’s career,” Pat Cummins said in a post-match presentation.

After signing off from Test cricket by making 57 to lead Australia to an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, veteran opener David Warner said in his farewell speech that he hopes the young kids out there can follow in his footsteps.

Though Warner fell when Australia were 11 short of the target after being trapped lbw by off-spinner Sajid Khan, the left-handed batter had done enough to ensure a comfortable win, getting a standing ovation from the crowd and end his Test career on a high as Australia achieved a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.

“It’s pretty much a dream come true. Win 3-0 and cap off what’s been a great 18 months to two years for the Australian cricket team. On the back of the World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup and then to come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement and I’m just proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here.”

“These guys they work their backsides off. The engine room, the big three quicks plus Mitchell Marsh. They work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym and credit to them to stay in the park, the physios, the staff that are behind that is outstanding. Look at them, they’re amazing. And I don’t have to face them ever again in the nets. Which I don’t do anyway. So that helps,” said Warner to host broadcasters after the match ended.

Warner finished with 8786 Test runs at an average of 44.59, and a strike-rate of 70.19 with 26 Test hundreds and 37 fifties, and also won the ICC World Test Championship 2023 title. “(This morning was) Just a casual walk up to the local cafe and get a cup of coffee with the young one. I just got into the car and packed a wine or two. Shouldn’t say that too loud, I’ll get in trouble.”

“I felt happy and really, really proud. And just to come here in front of your home crowd with the support that they’ve shown me and the Australian cricket team over the my last decade or my career, I can’t thank them enough. Without you guys we aren’t able to do what we do and it’s really really much appreciated.”

“We’re in the entertainment business and I’m just happy to come out here and showcase what I try to do all the time. I started with T20 and tried to come out here and tried and emulate that but I tried to play my shots, go out the way that I have played. And yeah, managed to get a win on the board which is great,” he added.

