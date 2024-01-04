Home

Sports

AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Sydney Weather Forecast On Day 3, Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again?

AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Sydney Weather Forecast On Day 3, Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again?

Only 46 overs were possible on Day 2 of the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan before rain and poor light stopped play.

Rain played spoilsport on Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan. (Image: CA)

Sydney: Unlike Day 2, the third day of the ongoing third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan is going to slightly better but expected to remain overcast, according to several weather websites. Play had to be interrupted on Day 2 (Thursday) after lunch with Australia at 116/2 in reply to Pakistan’s 313. It was gloomy and the floodlights at the Sydney Cricket Ground had to be put on due to bad light. Players stayed off for a further 40 minutes while 25,000 fans remained in attendance, before rain began to fall and the day was officially washed out.

Trending Now

On Day 3 (Friday), there are 20 per cent chances of rain during the initial parts of the day. There is a possibility of a slight drizzle in the morning but it ain’t likely to have an impact on the match for long. The temperature is also expected to be 21 degrees in the morning and evening.

You may like to read

Earlier, Australia opener David Warner was dismissed for 34 in his farewell cricket test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday before rain and poor light ruined most of the rest of the second day. Only 46 overs were possible on the day.

Playing in his 112th and last Test, Warner was caught at first slip by Babar Azam off Agha Salman’s bowling before lunch. Play was interrupted in the middle session with Australia at 116-2 in reply to Pakistan’s 313. The lights were on at the SCG and the conditions were gloomy, but the decision to take players from the field for bad light was met with boos from the crowd and criticism from former players.

Players stayed off for a further 40 minutes while 25,000 fans remained in attendance, before rain began to fall and the day was officially washed out. Marnus Labuschagne will resume on 23 on Friday morning with Steve Smith on 6.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.