AUS vs PAK: Another Injury Blow To Pakistan As Noman Ali Rules Out Of Australia Tour After Khurram Shazad

Noman Ali has ruled out of remaining Australia tour due appendicitis surgery. PCB has not named any replacement yet.

New Delhi: Left-arm spinner Noman Ali is the latest edition to Pakistan’s injury list that will be missing out on the Australia tour. Ali complained of ‘sudden and severe’ abdominal pain and was later diagnosed with acute appendicitis. However, PCB has informed that the cricketer is now stable after surgery.

“Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis. Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis. On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning. Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later this afternoon,” PCB said in their released statement.

Earlier, Pakistan suffered another blow with pacer Khurram Shazad missing the remainder of his side’s ongoing Test series against Australia due to stress fracture in his ribs and an abdominal muscle tear.

Shazad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test. against Australia in Perth and scans revealed the right-armer had picked up a stress fracture in his ribs and an abdominal muscle tear.

“Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear,” Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Thursday.

“He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation,” it added.

Shazad picked up the big scalp of Steve Smith in both innings during the first Test while collecting five wickets in total in an impressive debut and his absence will be felt as Pakistan attempt to regain some momentum over the remaining two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

Back-up quicks Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr loom as the most likely replacements given they are already in Australia and in the touring party, with star pacer Naseem Shah sidelined for the tour with injury.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.