AUS vs PAK: Big Blow For Pakistan; Noman Ali Ruled Out Of Boxing Test Against Australia

Ahead of the boxing day test match, which is going to be played on December 26, the side will go into the second test match without their first string bowling attack.

Noman Ali. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: A big blow for Pakistan’s bowling unit as the absentee list continues to grow as the left-arm spinner Noman Ali was ruled out of the Australia series due to acute appendicitis.

The camp injuries scar deeper, as earlier, spinners Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, and now Noman Ali were injured, which means the team’s bowling line-up is left with bare minimum strength.

Due to the absence of important fast bowlers, such as Khurram Shahzad because of a stress fracture, Naseem Shah recuperating from an injury, and Haris Rauf choosing not to play, debutants Aamer Jamal and Shahzad, along with Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Wasim Jr., are now part of the fast bowling lineup.

“Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis. Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in an emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis,” a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read.

Noman Ali ruled out of the Test series against Australia Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/yVRyLIaIYk — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 23, 2023

Noman was first added to the team to provide a backup spin to Abrar Ahmed. With Abrar already out with an injury, Noman’s departure further complicates Pakistan’s bowling situation. As a replacement, Sajid Khan was brought in, but he arrived in Perth too late to play in the opening Test.

“On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning. Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later this afternoon,” the statement further read.

The Boxing Day test match is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Pakistan side has already lost the first game in Perth and has a huge task ahead of the second test. The side has not won a single Test match down under since 1995.

