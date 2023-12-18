Cricket Australia Announce Squad For Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan

Home

Uncapped pacer Lance Morris drops out from the squad and there are chances that Australia will stick with the same XI that cruised to victory in Perth.

Melbourne: Cricket Australia have announced the squad for the Boxing Day Test match which will be played against Pakistan on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne in Australia. World Test Champions Australia have already registered the victory in the first Test by 360 runs.

David Warner has also confirmed his place in the playing XI after his 164 runs knock in the recently concluded 1st test.

Here is Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.

Here are some key things to know about the Boxing Day Test:

It’s a tradition: The first Boxing Day Test was played in 1892, and the event has been held almost every year since then (except for a few occasions due to world wars or other disruptions).

It features Australia: The Boxing Day Test always involves the Australian cricket team, as they are playing at home during the southern summer. The opposing team is usually a touring national team from another country.

It’s a Test match: Test matches are the longest and most prestigious form of cricket, lasting for up to five days. This makes the Boxing Day Test a highly anticipated and competitive event.

It’s at the MCG: The MCG is one of the largest and most famous cricket grounds in the world. With a capacity of over 100,000, it’s a fitting venue for such a major event.

It’s a cultural event: The Boxing Day Test is more than just a cricket match. It’s a chance for Australians to come together and celebrate Christmas and the start of the summer holidays. It’s also a time for families and friends to bond over their shared love of cricket.

