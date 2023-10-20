Home

Sports

David Warner Joins Elite List, Smashes 5th ODI World Cup Century

David Warner Joins Elite List, Smashes 5th ODI World Cup Century

David Warner joined an elite list and became the fifth batter to smash 5 ODI World Cup centuries at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20

David Warner (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia is taking on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Match 18 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20. Aussie openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh wreaked havoc upon the Men in Green bowlers. Warner joined an elite list and became the fifth batter to smash 5 ODI World Cup centuries.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES