David Warner Joins Elite List, Smashes 5th ODI World Cup Century
David Warner joined an elite list and became the fifth batter to smash 5 ODI World Cup centuries at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20
New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia is taking on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Match 18 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20. Aussie openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh wreaked havoc upon the Men in Green bowlers. Warner joined an elite list and became the fifth batter to smash 5 ODI World Cup centuries.
