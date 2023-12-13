Home

David Warner To Play Against Pakistan As Cricket Australia Announce Playing XI For 1st Test

Head was named man of the match in the final and semi-final of the recently concluded ODI World Cup and helped Australia to lift the trophy for the sixth time.

New Delhi: Cricket Australia have announced their playing XI for the first Test match which will be played against Pakistan from December 14 at the Optus Stadium. David Warner will feature in the first Test match and this will be the last Test series for Australia’s veteran opener.

Pat Cummins will lead the side and following World Cup heroics Travis Head will be the deputy against Pakistan along with the present deputy, Steve Smith.

Spinner Nathan Lyon also comes in the playing XI after a long injury break in place of Todd Murphy that is the only change to the Australia XI that took on England in the final match of an epic Ashes series at The Oval.

On the other hand, Shan Masood will lead Pakistan cricket team as Babar Azam announed his retirement from captaincy after the team failed to perform in the World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team is in Australia without a doctor because of visa and passport issues.

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team. “The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr Saleem and as soon as it comes, he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the PCB said.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.