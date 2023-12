Home

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test: Australia vs Pakistan Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Optus Stadium, Perth at 7:50 AM IST Dec 14 Thursday

AUS vs PAK, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Optus Stadium, Perth at 7:50 AM IST Dec 14, Thurs : Home side Australia face visitors Pakistan in the 1st Test of the 3-match series in Perth. Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Australia in Pakistan 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs Pakistan Test – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS vs PAK, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Australia vs Pakistan, Fantasy Cricket Tips Australia vs Pakistan, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test.

TOSS: The Australia vs Pakistan 1st test toss between AUS vs PAK will take place at 07:20 AM IST – December 14.

Time: 07.50 AM IST.

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Steven Smith, Mitch Marsh, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Alex Carey, Steven Smith, David Warner, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Mitch Marsh.

Australia vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

SQUADS

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.

