AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 10.30 AM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team

Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq(VC), Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne(C), Steve Smith, Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc, Sajid Khan

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon