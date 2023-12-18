Home

Sports

AUS vs PAK: ICC Fines Pakistan Two WTC Points For Slow Over Rate In Perth Test

AUS vs PAK: ICC Fines Pakistan Two WTC Points For Slow Over Rate In Perth Test

Pakistan cricket team have been fined two WTC points by the ICC for maintaining slow-over rate in the first Test against Australia.

Pakistan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia cricket team defeated Shan Masood’s Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series by a massive margin of 360 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth within the first four days. However, this was not the end of trouble for the visitors as after the match cricket’s top governing body, ICC fined Pakistan with two WTC 2025 points for maintaining a slow over rate.

Trending Now

Pakistan was also fined 10 per cent of their match fees. The Shan Masood-led side has slipped to the 2nd spot on the WTC points table following their embarrassing loss against the World Champions Aussies.

You may like to read

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Due to which, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total.

Pakistan was blown away for 89 all out in 30.2 overs in the final session on Day 4 for its 15th consecutive test defeat in Australia after the home team set up a daunting 450-run target when it declared its second innings at 233-5 around half an hour after lunch.

Pakistan’s top-order batters crumbled against the relentless pace of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins on a wicket that had variable bounce with plenty of batters taking body blows. Hazlewood and Starc snared six wickets between them, while Cummins nicely setup former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (14) before finding the outside edge of his bat as the visitors had no answer to Australia’s nippy fast bowling.

Lyon reached the 500-wicket landmark when he successfully went for a leg before wicket referral against Faheem Ashraf and was embraced by his teammates. The off-spinner raised the ball to the applause of the Perth crowd as he became the third Australian bowler after the late Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to join the exclusive club of eight players.

The Boxing Test is scheduled to take place from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The second test of the three-match series starts on Boxing Day at Melbourne, with Sydney hosting the third test from Jan 3 to 7.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.