AUS vs PAK: ICC Rejects Usman Khawaja’s Latest Request To Raise Gaza Crisis Awareness In Boxing Day Test – Report

ICC denied Australian opener Usman Khawaja's request to put a dove sticker on his bat and shoes during the second Test match.

Usman Khawaja (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: ICC has rejected Usman Khawaja’s latest request to spread awareness about the Gaza crisis by putting images of a dove and an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, starting from December 26. Khawaja even displayed these images on his bat and shoe during Australia’s main practice session ahead of the second Test.

The logos are in reference to article one of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”

“The ICC, after giving due consideration to Usman Khawaja’s request for a personal message logo on his bat for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan, did not approve the application. Personal messages of this nature are not allowed as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page,” an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

“The ICC is supportive of players using their platforms outside of the playing arena to promote human rights, peace, and equality and would encourage him to continue to use alternative platforms,” he added.

Khawaja had previously been stopped from wearing the slogans “All lives are equal” and “Freedom is a human right” on his shoes during Australia’s first Test against Pakistan at Perth. He did wear a black armband during the match but was reprimanded by the ICC for doing so.

On Friday, Khawaja spoke on the ICC reprimand over wearing the black arm band in Perth. “I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded. I respect what the ICC (says) and the rules and regulations they have.”

“I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone, and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet. When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest.”

“I just imagine my young daughter in my arms and the same thing. I get emotional talking about it right now again. For me, that’s the reason I’m doing this. I don’t have any hidden agendas. If anything, this brings up more negativity towards me.”

“People come attacking me. I don’t get anything out of this. I just feel like it’s my responsibility to speak up on this. We live in such a beautiful country. I’m blessed to live in Australia. I can walk outside, don’t have to worry about a thing. My kids can do the same. I just want that for the rest of the world.”

The report added that Australia top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne sports an eagle logo with a Bible verse, Isaiah 40:31, which states: “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

It also said West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran also bats with a cross and the word “believe” on his bat, while adding that the ICC has been contacted for a comment.

