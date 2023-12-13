Home

Sports

ICC to Prohibit Usman Khawaja’s Entry in Perth Unless he Removes Pro Palestine Slogan From His Shoes

ICC to Prohibit Usman Khawaja’s Entry in Perth Unless he Removes Pro Palestine Slogan From His Shoes

Aus vs Pak: During one of the practice sessions too, he wore shoes, that read, ‘Freedom is a human right’ and ‘All lives are equal’.

Usman Khawaja (Image: X)

Perth: In less than 24 hours from now, Pakistan would be taking on Australia in a much-awaited Test series. While Australia will start favourites against Pakistan, there are other problems that the hosts may have to deal with. Australian batter Usman Khawaja is planning to wear shoes with pro-Palestine slogans on it. As per Stuff.co.nz, the batter has been immensely been affected by what is happening in Gaza since October 7.

Trending Now

During one of the practice sessions too, he wore shoes, that read, ‘Freedom is a human right’ and ‘All lives are equal’. Meanwhile, to confirm things, Khawaja told the Sydney Morning Herald, that he would wear the shoes on the first day of play as well.

You may like to read

#UsmanKhawaja, who did not want to be quoted, told @australian he planned to wear the shoes during the match but insisted it was a #humanrights gesture and not a protest. He believes he’s not contravening any International Cricket Council regulations. @plalor #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/e0aTEF3uME — Robert Smith (@OnyaDon) December 13, 2023

The Age claims that Khawaja would not be allowed to step onto the field with the special pair of shoes.

Nine years back, Moeen Ali had done something similar where he wore armbands reading, ‘Save Gaza’ and ‘Free Palestine’ in a Test against India.

Back then, the ICC spokesperson said: “The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match. Moeen Ali was told by the match referee that while he is free to express his views on such causes away from the cricket field, he is not permitted to wear the wristbands on the field of play and warned not to wear the bands again during an international match.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.