AUS Vs PAK Live Streaming For Free: How To Watch Australia Vs Pakistan Today’s World Cup Match Live Telecast On Mobile APP, TV And Laptop

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming for Free Mobile APP, TV and Laptop: Check Date, Check the Date, Time, Venue and Free Live Streaming Details of Australia vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming for Free, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in match 18 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20. Pakistan is coming off a loss but on the other hand, Australia finally secured a win after suffering two losses. This will be a do-or-die clash for the Aussies as they will have a really troubled path for the semis with another loss.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match 18th between Australia and Pakistan online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

When will the Australia vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be played on Friday, October 20 at 2 pm IST.

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The match (AUS vs PAK) will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On which TV channel will the match (AUS vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023) be telecast live Free in India?

The match (AUS vs PAK )will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and Where to Watch AUS vs PAK match Free Live Streaming On Mobile APP in India?

AUS vs PAK Cricket Match Free Live Streaming will available be on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

