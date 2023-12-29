Home

Waugh, who was on commentary during the game, compared Abdullah Shafique was compared to Kohli.

Mark Waugh makes bizarre remark (Image: X)

Melbourne: Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the best batters of the generation and hence he is often the benchmark for others across the world. While Kohli often gets compared to other cricketers, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh recently made a startling comment during the Boxing Day Test at MCG between Australia and Pakistan. Waugh, who was on commentary during the game, compared Abdullah Shafique was compared to Kohli.

“I see a bit of Virat Kohli in him with the shots he plays,” Waugh said while on-air.

However, Pakistan have lost the first match and Australia his dominating the visitors in the second Test as well. However, Half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith led Australia’s fightback after early wickets, with their lead increasing to 241 runs at the end of the day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

At the end of day three, Australia was 187/6, with Alex Carey (16*) unbeaten. Aussies started the session at 107/4, with Marsh (57*) and Smith (26*) unbeaten.

In the final session, Smith and Marsh continued to counterattack. Australia reached to 150-run mark in 44.1 overs.

The 153-run partnership between Smith and Marsh came to an end as Marsh was caught by Agha Salman at slips, with Mir getting his third wicket. Marsh was gone for 96 in 130 balls, with 13 fours. Australia was 169/5.

Smith carried on building a partnership with Alex Carey. Smith reached his half-century in 153 balls, with three fours. However, he fell on the last ball of the day for 50 in 176 balls to Shaheen. On that note, the day ended.

