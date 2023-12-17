Home

AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon Joins 500 Test Wickets Club As Australia Thrash Pakistan By 360 runs

Australia thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, giving the hosts’ a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

Perth: Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon joined the 500 Test wickets club as Australia thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, giving the hosts’ a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

On day four of the Test match, Australia set Pakistan a massive target of 450 runs after declaring on 233/5. Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten after a quickfire half-century while Usman Khawaja‘s dismissal on 90 signalled the close of Australia’s innings. In reply, a listless Pakistan were shot out for just 89 in 30.2 overs.

In the morning, Steven Smith (45) added just two runs to his overnight score before he was dismissed lbw by Khurram Shahzad, who claimed three of Pakistan’s first four wickets. Travis Head was next to fall, giving a catch to cover off Aamer Jamal.

Marsh and Khawaja accelerated thereafter, making their intentions clear of getting quick runs before making a declaration. Khawaja (90) holed out to Babar Azam in the deep while on the attack off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

As soon as he fell and the 126-run stand for the sixth wicket came to an end, captain Pat Cummins made the declaration for Australia at 233/5 in 63.2 overs, meaning Marsh finished on 63 not out from 68 balls, as the hosts’ remained in the pole position.

Australia made an early breakthrough in Pakistan’s second innings, with Mitchell Starc finding the edge of Abdullah Shafique (2) in his first over. Josh Hazlewood opened his account soon by removing captain Shan Masood (2), before Imam-ul-Haq trapped lbw by Starc on 10.

Pakistan had another big blow when they lost Babar Azam just before Tea to Pat Cummins, needing the hosts just six wickets to seal the game. Australia maintained their pressure on the visitors taking wickets at regular intervals and Lyon got his 500th Test wicket in the form of Faheem Ashraf via lbw on review.

The veteran off-spinner become the third Australia bowler after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to be a part of this exclusive club, sparking jubilant scenes in the team and spectators at the stadium.

After Lyon had his 501st wicket in Jamal, Josh Hazlewood dismissed the last two batters in the same over to claim a clinical victory for Australia. Homeboy Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knocks of 90 and 63* in the match, apart from picking up the crucial wicket of Babar Azam in the first innings.

This win means that Pakistan have lost their perfect record on the World Test Championship 2023-2025 table and have dropped down to number two. Meanwhile, Australia are at number four with a PCT of 41.67. The second Test between the two sides will begin on December 26, which is the Boxing Day, at the MCG.

Brief Scores: Australia 487 and 233/5 dec (Usman Khawaja 90, Mitchell Marsh 63 not out, Khurram Shahzad 3-45) beat Pakistan 271 and 89 (Saud Shakeel 24, Josh Hazlewood 3-13, Mitchell Starc 3-31) by 360 runs

