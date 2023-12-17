Home

AUS vs PAK: Nathon Lyon Joins Shane Warne; Becomes Second Australian Spinner To Pick 500 Test Wicket

Lyon achieved this historic feat during the ongoing first test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, December 17.

Perth: Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon becomes the second Australian spinner after the legendary Shane Warne and only the fourth spinner in the history of cricket to bag 500 Test wickets. Lyon achieved this historic feat during the ongoing first test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, December 17. He took the wicket of Pakistan’s batter, Faheem Ashraf, in the second innings of the game.

Most wickets in Test Cricket:

800 – Muttiah Muralitharan

708 – Shane Warne

690 – James Anderson*

619 – Anil Kumble

604 – Stuart Broad

563 – Glenn McGrath

519 – Courtney Walsh

501 – Nathan Lyon*

The moment Nathan Lyon picked up his 500th in Test cricket. – One of the greatest spinners!pic.twitter.com/BHwmq15P7X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 17, 2023

Speaking ahead of the Test match, Lyon spoke about closing in on 500 wickets. The Australian spinner also talked about India’s off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Lyon said that Ashwin has been one of his great coaches in his cricketing career.

“You look at Ashwin, he’s a world-class bowler and somebody I’ve watched closely from the start of his career We’ve gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I’ve got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he’s gone about it,” Lyon said on the eve of the Perth Test against Pakistan, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“I’ve definitely learned from him. There’s an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he’s probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way,” He said

“It’s pretty amazing to see we’re both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we’ll see where we end up,” Lyon said

“Hopefully at the end of our career we’ll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it,” he added.

