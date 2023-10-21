Home

AUS Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Australian Fan Shouts ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’ In Bengaluru, Indians Showers Praise – WATCH

In the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, Australian fans have been caught on camera shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' and 'Vande Mataram'

The Australian fan shouts Bharat Mata Ki Jay at the M Chinnaswamy stadium during AUS vs PAK match.

New Delhi: Soon after a Pakistani fan was stopped by Bengaluru police from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, an Australian national was caught on camera shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’ during their match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident is expected to have happened during the Australian innings when David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were toying with the opposition bowlers.

In the video, that went viral on social media, the middle-aged man, in Australian colours, was shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’, winning hearts of the Indians around him at the stadium. It was also well received by the netizens who showered some love on the Australian.

This is not the first time an Australian fan won the hearts of the Indian fans in the ongoing World Cup. Earlier, during Australia’s match against Sri Lanka, the visiting fans were seen chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

An Australian fan chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’. – Video of the day! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/v5tuOxrJ6v — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2023

Earlier, openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries and forged a 259-run stand as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs. Thanks to Warner’s 124-ball 163 and Marsh’s 121 off 108, Australia scored an imposing scored 367/9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 305 in 45.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave their team a good start as the duo stitched together a 134-run partnership. But after Marcus Stoinis (2/40) accounted for the duo, spinner Adam Zampa (4/53) ran through Pakistan’s middle and lower-order to emerge the most successful Aussie bowler.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi halted Australia’s charge towards a 400-plus total, grabbing five wickets as he accounted for Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

