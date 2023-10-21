Home

Sports

AUS Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Bengaluru Cop Stops Fan From Chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ – WATCH

AUS Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Bengaluru Cop Stops Fan From Chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ – WATCH

Pakistan were facing Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday during an ODI World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan lost the game.

A screengrab from the video shows the Pakistan fan arguing with the Bengaluru cop during AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 game on Friday.

Bengaluru: A police at the M Chinnaswamy stadium was caught stopping a fan from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the Men in Green’s crucial ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia on Friday has gone viral on social media. In the video, a Pakistan fan, wearing his national team’s jersey, was seen arguing with the police officer about why he couldn’t cheer for his team Pakistan in his own way. The Pakistan fan, who is believed to have travelled to India through a non-Pakistan passport asked the police why it was not okay to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and okay to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Trending Now

In reply, the policeman said, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ is fine but shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is not good. “Why not? I have come from Pakistan, Pakistan is playing, what else should I say?” the middle-aged man said in response. The Pakistani fan then took out his phone and asked the cop to say the same in a video, to which the policeman avoided and went away.

You may like to read

Ooo acha ? Asiey chalta hai dunya ki sab se bari Democracy mai ? Bhai Wah! Great Show India, great show! 👏👏👏#PAKvsAUS #AusvPak #PAKvAUS #WC2023 pic.twitter.com/EhJTY2dAYQ — Arsalan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) October 20, 2023

The Pakistan cricket team have received a lot of love from the Indian fans since they arrived in the country after seven years, a fact that was admitted by the players themselves. Earlier, openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries and forged a 259-run stand as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs.

Thanks to Warner’s 124-ball 163 and Marsh’s 121 off 108, Australia scored an imposing scored 367/9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 305 in 45.3 overs. Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave their team a good start as the duo stitched together a 134-run partnership.

But after Marcus Stoinis (2/40) accounted for the duo, spinner Adam Zampa (4/53) ran through Pakistan’s middle and lower-order to emerge the most successful Aussie bowler. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi halted Australia’s charge towards a 400-plus total, grabbing five wickets as he accounted for Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES