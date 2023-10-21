Home

AUS Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner Credits IPL After Century Vs Pakistan In Bengaluru

Riding on David Warner's 163, Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru for their second ODI World Cup 2023 win.

David Warner walks back after scoring a hundred against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: ICC)

Bengaluru: Australia opener David Warner credited his time in the Indian Premier League after a whirlwind century against Pakistan on Friday that helped his team to their second ODI World Cup 2023 win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Warner scored 163 off 124 and his 259-run association with fellow centurion Mitchell Marsh helped Australia score a 62-run win over Pakistan, and the result has lifted them to fourth on the table.

The left-hander brought his initial 50 in 41 balls, the next fifty came in 44 balls and the final 63 runs cascaded in a mere 39 balls. “I’ve established early on in my career that 50 overs is a long time. I look to try and get to 35 overs and then from there, try and put my foot down if I’m still in.

“I think that’s where in T20 cricket, I’ve learned a little bit as well to change my gears, especially in IPL. I learned a lot when I was playing for Sunrisers that you’re able to have a lot more time than you think,” Warner said during the post-match media conference on Friday.

The 36-year-old has taken a special liking against the Asian side, scoring four successive ODI hundreds, besides making a triple hundred at Adelaide in 2019. “Having played Test cricket, you can change your gears quite easily. So, in the first 10, two new balls, you got to respect that. But then if you get away, you can be 50 off the first 10.

“Then from there, you set the platform for yourself and that’s the energy you feed off. If you give yourself time at the back end, you can actually score big,” Warner explained.

The New South Welshman had a word of praise for his fellow opener Marsh, who made a 108-ball 121. “I was probably the opposite, David – Goliath. He’s in such a great frame of mind at the moment and we love when Mitich is in that zone. You know, he’s a great man to have around the change room.

“He’s the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone and he’s always a character and that’s what you need in teams and in these back-ups against the wall games. It was awesome for him to come out today… his birthday as well,” said Warner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

