‘Why Shaheen Shah Afridi Is In Pakistan Team?’ Shahid Afridi’s Little Daughter Creates Internet Buzz – WATCH

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far with nine wickets from four matches.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s little daughter was caught on camera asking why Shaheen Shah Afridi is in the national team for the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, the adorable video of which went viral on social media. The incident happened during a Pakistani television show before Pakistan’s match against Australia, where Shahid along with his daughter Arwa were a part.

Shahid Afridi’s little daughter asks why Shaheen is in Pakistan’s team. And Lala’s answer was hilarious 😂♥️♥️ #CWC23 #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/xXYGwDk82c — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 21, 2023

In the video, Shahid asked his daughter who will win the match between Pakistan and Australia. Arwa replied by taking Pakistan’s name. Almost immediately she asked if Shaheen is in the Pakistan team for the ODI World Cup 2023?

Shahid replied, “Yes, Shaheen Afridi is also in the Pakistan team”. Arwa countered “Kyun hai (why is that)?”. The former cricketer responded, “We will ask this only when he does not perform well”.

