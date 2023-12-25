Top Recommended Stories

  • AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Cricketers Present Christmas Gifts To Australian Counterparts Ahead Of MCG Test – WATCH

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled for a December 26 start at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Published: December 25, 2023 12:04 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

(L) Pakistan skipper Shan Masood presents Christmas present to Pat Cummins; Shadab Khan bats at Pakistan nets at MCG. (images: X)

Melbourne: In a warm gesture, Pakistan cricketers and support staff made a surprise visit to the Australian nets to present them and their families Christmas gifts ahead of the second Test match in Melbourne, the video of which went viral on social media. Australia are leading 1-0 in the series. The second Test begins on December 26 at MCG.

