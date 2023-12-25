Home

Sports

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Cricketers Present Christmas Gifts To Australian Counterparts Ahead Of MCG Test – WATCH

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Cricketers Present Christmas Gifts To Australian Counterparts Ahead Of MCG Test – WATCH

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled for a December 26 start at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(L) Pakistan skipper Shan Masood presents Christmas present to Pat Cummins; Shadab Khan bats at Pakistan nets at MCG. (images: X)

Melbourne: In a warm gesture, Pakistan cricketers and support staff made a surprise visit to the Australian nets to present them and their families Christmas gifts ahead of the second Test match in Melbourne, the video of which went viral on social media. Australia are leading 1-0 in the series. The second Test begins on December 26 at MCG.

Trending Now

Pakistan players and staff have come with Christmas gifts for Aussies and their families in the MCG nets. pic.twitter.com/5r7n66sPks — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) December 24, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.