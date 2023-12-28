Home

Hasan Ali Turns Choreographer at MCG During Boxing Day Test, Makes Spectators Dance to His TUNES – WATCH

Hasan Ali is the part of Pakistan Test squad against Australia, the side has already lost the 1st match and in the second Test match at this point of time Australia is dominating the visitors.

New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali who is often seen dancing on several occasions has turned choreographer during the ongoing 2nd Test match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The video of Hasan has gone viral on the social sphere in no point of time. The cricket fans who were witnessing the clash at the venue were also following his moves, here is the clip:

MCG crowd dancing with Hasan Ali. – Test atmosphere in MCG is 🔥pic.twitter.com/PU6gvHQcMg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2023

Earlier, Australian opener David Warner concluded his ‘Boxing Day Test’ journey in an unremarkable manner during the second Test against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

In what was his final Boxing Day Test innings, Warner could score just six runs in 16 balls before being cleaned up by Mir Hamza. Earlier in previous innings, he managed 38 runs in 83 balls with three fours.

Warner will retire from Tests after the third Test which will be held at his home stadium of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Leaving the ground, Warner in a heartwarming gesture, gave his gloves to a child in the audience.

The MCG stadium holds a lot of significance to Warner’s career, as he made his international debut back in January 2009 at this venue without any first-class cricket experience. His debut was one to remember as he smashed a world-class South African attack for 89 off 43 balls, with seven fours and six sixes.

In 11 Tests at this ground, Warner has made 912 runs at an average of 50.66, with three centuries and two fifties in 18 innings, with the best score of 200.

Last year, Warner played one of his all-time great knocks, scoring 200 against South Africa at MCG Boxing Day Test amid concerns about his Test form and place in the team.

