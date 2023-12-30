Home

AUS Vs PAK: Salman Butt Goes Hard On Imam-Ul-Haq, Suggests Change For Pakistan In Sydney Test

Pakistan have lost both the Tests against Australia. The third and final Test will begin at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3.

Imam-ul-Haq scored just one fifty in his four innings against Australia in the Test series. (Image: ICC)

Melbourne: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt felt that youngster Saim Ayub should replace Imam-ul-Haq in the side for the third and final Test side against Australia which starts on January 3 at Sydey Cricket Ground. After losing the first Test in Perth, Pakistan came close to leveling the series at Melbourne Cricket Ground, but suffered a lower-order collapse to lose the second game by 79 runs. Imam scored 62, 10, 10 and 12 in his four innings so far.

Dissecting Imam’s batting qualities, Butt explained that the left-hander doesn’t have attacking shots. “He can be replaced by Saim Ayub for the last Test. From what I have seen, Imam-ul-Haq does not have any strokes. There are no run-scoring shots at all,” Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“The only shot he plays is the flick. He won’t go for the ball, considering that he struggled with short balls even in India,” he added.

Butt also expecte big things from captain new captain Shan Masood. The Pakistan skipper was the top performer with te bat in the second innings of second Test. During the chase, Masood scored 60 runs in 71 balls. “With the command and control he has shown with the bat.

“I want to see him score a big hundred. He could have hit a century this time as he looked very comfortable at the crease. When you are playing really well, and then the opposition captain comes to bowl, who is equally good, you need to change your momentum,” Butt opined.

“He is mature enough to know these things.” Chasing 300-plus target in the final innings, Pakistan were all out for 237. Australian captain Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 10-wicket match haul.

